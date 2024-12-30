Support Moose

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $210

Campaign created by Adam Dow

Hey Fellow Acacia Brothers,

Justin “Moose” Bruce in my pledge class has fallen on hard times due to an ankle injury which has put him out of work. He has reached out to me and I thought it would be nice for a few of us to send some much needed funds his way. Give if you can. 

Recent Donations
Cosman Kamol
$ 10.00 USD
14 days ago

JB and Meghan Merrill
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Thinking of you Moose and wishing you the smooth recovery.

Adam Dow 1232
$ 100.00 USD
15 days ago

Chin up Moose

