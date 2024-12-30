Support Moose

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $210
Hey Fellow Acacia Brothers,
Justin “Moose” Bruce in my pledge class has fallen on hard times due to an ankle injury which has put him out of work. He has reached out to me and I thought it would be nice for a few of us to send some much needed funds his way. Give if you can.
Thinking of you Moose and wishing you the smooth recovery.
Chin up Moose
