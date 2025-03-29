Supporting the Montoya Family

Dear St. Joseph Community, Family, and Friends,

My name is Angelica Chavez and I am a 5th and 1st grade parent at St. Joseph Catholic School. Recently, one of our families suffered the devastating loss of their husband and father. Juan Montoya, father to Erika (5th grade) and Esther (3rd grade) was called home to be with our Lord in the early morning of March 27th. A loss so great as this is most palpable to those near and dear to him, but it is also felt throughout our community because of the love and compassion we have for each other as children of God. At this very difficult moment in their lives, Juan's young daughters and wife need our prayers, comfort, and support. I am creating this giving campaign to help honor the hopes and dreams Juan had for his family. There isn't a set goal or limit to this campaign, any amount given is graciously appreciated. The funds raised will go to the Montoya family to ease the burden of expenses while they navigate through this difficult time. I pray this message finds you all well. May the Lord bless you and keep you.