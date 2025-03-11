Montie Young's Heart Journey

A little background on Montie Young: She is a biblical counselor with Young Ministries, a non-profit organization, and she has helped numerous people refocus their eyes on God and His healing power even through some of life's hardest trials. Walking alongside and guiding many, many people as they choose to heal and move forward through past heartache and sadness or even someone trying to make sense of a current situation...she has become an asset, a guide, a friend and God's tool for His purposes. She wants nothing more than to see her Savior when He calls, however in the time she has left, she is determined to continue the work God has called her to do and she's ready to have her own heart healed so she can move on.

Over the past several years, Montie has been through doctor appointment after doctor appointment and several surgeries. It began with issues in her eyes which resulted in loss of eye sight. This was heart-breaking to her, but through a miracle of God's grace and being blessed with a world-renowned eye specialist, her eyesight was restored! And then began some serious heart issues. In May of 2023, Montie underwent her first open heart surgery. It was a very long recovery with a lot of difficulties. Fast forward a year and a half later, and through many problems, it was finally discovered that the doctor failed to put in the correct sized aortic valve and essentially Montie was only getting blood through a hole in the valve the size of a pinhole. Now, with a new set of doctors at a new hospital (Supposedly one of the best...University of Washington Heart Institute in Seattle, WA), they have determined that they can repair the mistake done by the other doctors, but it will be with a second open heart surgery and now with much higher risk. But before that can happen, their policy is for a dentist to sign off that there were no teeth problems. Unfortunately there are four teeth that have to be removed. So with a tentative date set for the open heart surgery of April 3rd, she is now set to have four teeth removed on March 19th. If no infections set in due to that procedure, then the much anticipated and needed heart surgery can happen.

If you feel led to help support Montie through the unknown days and unknown financial situations ahead, it would be much appreciated and in essence, you would be continuing the work of the Lord through helping her.

Any funds that are raised will go directly to Montie's medical bills and medical expenses.

Thank you!

Stacie (One who has been helped immensely through great heartache and grief by Montie's guidance and friendship)