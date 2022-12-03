Food for Feral Cat Colony of 15

Hello!



My name is Julie. I have lived in an apartment in West Sacramento, CA since 2011. In 2015, 6 young cats showed up on my patio. I have been taking care of this feral "tribe" ever since! This tribe has been procreating in the area for more than 50 years! My apartment complex used to be a Dairy Farm. I met neighbors behind the complex who have lived here 60 years who shared many stories with me! This tribe is unique and beautiful in it's markings and temperment!! It is a HUGE Blessing to take care of the animals in God's Kingdom :-).

It took me years to capture and spay all the mothers. The last mother was neutered in June 2022! No more kittens! The last decade more than 56 cats came under my care. Many were homed. The tribe is now a stable 15. Many are now 10, 9, and 8 years old which is remarkable for ferals! The picture is of Momma Cat (B/W) and her baby Callie.

I have been on disability since 2004. These cats showed up when I was very ill with neurotoxic poisoning that has taken me years to turn around. I spent all my extra money on the cats but at this point, with the cost of living going up monthly, I can no longer provide for their needs. In the last few years, several of my "helpers" moved out of California. Catfood and supplies now cost double what they did a few years ago! I am not making it.

I am asking for $125 a month to help the Feral Cat Club # 15. I easily go through 100 - 120 pounds of cat food depending upon the season, plus wet food and meds. I get them real food like salmon, turkey, and chicken with my food stamps. I currently spend $185 a month on the animals which is too much when I need my own medical care.

I would also appreciate prayers to help me find work! Until February, I was working at Lowe's in the Garden 16 hours a week, but I got pneumonia at Thanksgiving. I am still in the middle of many medical tests ... I am applying for new jobs in the elder care field. I had run this campaign over a year ago and stopped it when I found work ...

Thank you very much for your consideration! May God Richly BLESS all those who are here!

Love, Julie and the Cat Club # 15



Jeremiah 33:3 Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not.

Philippians 4:19 But my God shall supply all your needs according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

II Corinthians 9:8 And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work