Suzzanne Monk's Well Deserved Birthday Trip

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Suzzanne Keller
It is the week of my 53rd birthday!
What a long hard year I have put in working tirelessly on the J6 Pardon Project. And for 3 years before that, each birthday has been spent fighting for the J6ers.
This year, we won the major battle. The J6ers are pardoned and free. You guys keep telling me I deserve a break, a vacation, some time off, and you are right, I do.
I want to take a nice 3 day trip to an indoor water park and celebrate my 53rd birthday and all the hard work I have put in the past 4 years
Since I am NOT independently wealthy, and I have spent all my money on helping J6ers this year, I have to save up for such a trip.
If y'all would like to help send me on that much needed and deserved vacation, I would appreciate every bit. Thank you all in advance.
All funds will be saved up and used for a indoor water park trip for me and the hubby in the next month or 2.
Well earned :)
Happy Birthday and thank you for all you do! @FreedHistory on x.
God bless you
