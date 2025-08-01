Blessings for the Montanos

Brianna and Phillip have had one challenge after another. A main one being, Phillip has been having health issues over a year that doctors have not been able to diagnose. He’s been in and out of the hospital and with Phillip being the primary provider this has obviously made things stressful as he’s missed a lot of work. Now this week their youngest daughter ended up in the ER, not long after getting allergy tested for rashes she was having. With all of the medical bills piling up and ones that are still coming help us support the Montanos!