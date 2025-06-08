Support the Family of Carla Evans

Goal:
USD $8,000
Campaign funds will be received by Angela Evans
I'm sorry for your loss cousin, John John. Carla was a gentle, dear soul. Although, you'll (we'll) miss her, stay strong. Lots of prayers 🙏 are with you and your family, now. Love you, Brenda
Continued prayers for you all.
Sorry for your loss
I'm missing you way more than any words can ever say, my dearest darling Deenie Rae. You were always so fond of telling me "I'll talk to you after", so then I'd ask you, "After when?", and you'd reply "After while". So I'll just be here waiting for that while to come around, when we can be together again, you and me. I love you so...so I will see you "after...". ...While...
I love you. My heart is heavy.
Prayers 🙏🙏🙏
Prayers for comfort and peace during this difficult time!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.