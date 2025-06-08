Support the Family of Carla Evans

Our family is devastated and could use support if you can find it in your heart to give. We are still in shock but leaning on Jesus for our strength and hope. We know she's in heaven, and we will see her again someday. But right now, we are hurting and broken. Please pray or, if you feel led, assist us in financial support. I pray you will be blessed. Thank you.

Early this morning, our mom Carla, a loving grandma, daughter, sister, cousin, friend and life partner of her wonderful boyfriend Kevan of 30 years, passed away unexpectedly. I will be traveling to California soon to be with my family and make arrangements for her cremation, memorial, and eventual burial in Michigan, where she wanted to be laid to rest near her family in Iron Mountain, where she was born. This has added a financial need as we still care for my 97-year-old grandmother, who has now lost her daughter.