Campaign Image

Support the Family of Carla Evans

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Campaign created by Angela Evans

Campaign funds will be received by Angela Evans

Support the Family of Carla Evans

Early this morning, our mom Carla, a loving grandma, daughter, sister, cousin, friend and life partner of her wonderful boyfriend Kevan of 30 years, passed away unexpectedly. I will be traveling to California soon to be with my family and make arrangements for her cremation, memorial, and eventual burial in Michigan, where she wanted to be laid to rest near her family in Iron Mountain, where she was born. This has added a financial need as we still care for my 97-year-old grandmother, who has now lost her daughter. 
Our family is devastated and could use support if you can find it in your heart to give. We are still in shock but leaning on Jesus for our strength and hope. We know she's in heaven, and we will see her again someday. But right now, we are hurting and broken. Please pray or, if you feel led, assist us in financial support. I pray you will be blessed. Thank you. 
Recent Donations
Show:
His beloved
$ 50.00 USD
19 days ago

Brenda Mejos
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

I'm sorry for your loss cousin, John John. Carla was a gentle, dear soul. Although, you'll (we'll) miss her, stay strong. Lots of prayers 🙏 are with you and your family, now. Love you, Brenda

Stefanie Q
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Debbie R
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Continued prayers for you all.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sorry for your loss

Kevan MacLennan
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm missing you way more than any words can ever say, my dearest darling Deenie Rae. You were always so fond of telling me "I'll talk to you after", so then I'd ask you, "After when?", and you'd reply "After while". So I'll just be here waiting for that while to come around, when we can be together again, you and me. I love you so...so I will see you "after...". ...While...

CJ
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I love you. My heart is heavy.

Casey Brown
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Michele Davenport
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Saffire Carter
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Robert Alexander
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Allen Evans
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers 🙏🙏🙏

Jasmyn Good
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Abby Evans
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for comfort and peace during this difficult time!

Candace Alexander
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Angela Evans
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo