Facing Terminal Cancer & Financial Crisis

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

My beloved 72-year-old mother, Becki, is fighting an unthinkable battle, and we're not ready to lose her. She is the matriarch of our family, our cherished mother and grandmother, and her impending absence leaves an unimaginable void. Just weeks ago, our lives were forever changed with the devastating diagnosis of Cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer). Now, the news is even more heartbreaking: her oncologist has confirmed she has multiple aggressive cancers simultaneously. In addition to the bile duct cancer, Becki has also been diagnosed with colon cancer, and there's a strong possibility of a third cancer in her thyroid. The bile duct cancer has already spread further into her liver, leaving us with a gut-wrenching prognosis: approximately 6 months to 1 year to live.

This news has shattered our family. Every moment with Becki is precious now, and while we are determined to cherish each one, the financial strain is rapidly overwhelming us.

Life's unexpected blows keep coming. Recently, our porch tragically collapsed, forcing me to take out a significant loan for an essential new ramp and structure to ensure Becki's safety and accessibility. On top of this, the cost of her doctor's appointments, critical tests for multiple cancers, and prescriptions is skyrocketing. We're also facing daily expenses for palliative care, specialized dietary needs to keep her strong, and constant adjustments to make her as comfortable as possible. Becki is growing weaker every day, visibly struggling to avoid malnutrition, and the fight against jaundice is a constant concern.

We are struggling to make ends meet, often facing the impossible choice between paying medical bills and putting healthy, specific food on the table for Becki. To maintain her strength and prevent malnutrition, especially with her liver's delicate condition, she requires a very specific, unprocessed diet – a luxury most food banks cannot provide.

The dreams we held for Becki, like a long-awaited vacation, have faded. Instead, we are now faced with the painful reality of pre-planning her funeral arrangements, another significant and unexpected financial burden that feels impossible to bear. Even small comforts like the $500 wheelchair she urgently needed have added to our impossible mountain of debt.

Our greatest desire is to ensure Becki's remaining time is filled with as much comfort, dignity, and joy as humanly possible. Your support would directly help us provide:

Essential Home Modifications: Completing the ramp and installing crucial handicap-accessible tools in our bathroom to ensure her safety and independence in her own home. (Estimated remaining cost: $2,500)

Quality of Life Outings: Even small, local outings can bring immense joy. We want to be able to take her to see nature, visit a beloved place, or simply enjoy a quiet meal out, creating cherished final memories. (Estimated cost: $1,000)

Uninterrupted Medical Care & Supplies: Covering the ever-increasing cost of her crucial treatments, necessary medical equipment, in-home nursing support, and special dietary needs to manage her symptoms and improve her daily comfort, especially with multiple cancer diagnoses. (Estimated monthly cost: $3,000+)

Dignified Farewell & Funeral Planning: Easing the inevitable emotional and financial burden of end-of-life arrangements. (Estimated cost: $4000)

Every single donation, no matter how small – even $5 – is a beacon of hope in this darkest of times. It directly translates into comfort for Becki, and a moment of desperate peace for our family as we navigate this unimaginable journey. We are trying everything we can, including seeking side hustles, but we desperately need your help to give Becki the dignified farewell and comfortable final months she deserves.

To everyone who has already supported us, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your generosity has truly been a blessing.

Please, if you are able, consider donating and sharing Becki's story with your network. Your compassion will help us give our beloved mother the care, comfort, and dignity she deserves in her final months.

With deepest gratitude and hope,

Tam, Becki's Daughter, and Becki's Grandchildren & Family





