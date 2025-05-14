Home for Peggy Overcoming a Contractor Betrayal

We are Scott, Christina and Peggy and here is our story…





Peggy was getting older and having some mobility issues and we were worried about her being in her home alone. At the end of 2023 Peggy sold her home and moved into our master bedroom in our home (what was supposed to be temporarily) so that we could have an ADU (accessory dwelling unit) built for her on our property. We found a general contractor (GC) and entered a contract with them to build the ADU. In April of 2024 they broke ground and everything was moving along amazingly well for a few months. In August all the work came to a screeching halt. Just a short time later we started receiving notices of mechanic liens placed on our home. Long story short we made all payments on time to the GC (almost $340k). We had less than $25k to pay for the completion. Unfortunately, we are now stuck with a building that is just over half completed, paying a lawyer to help fight for us to get money back and battling sub contractors for funds we already paid to the GC. The GC has now filed for bankruptcy and we are now left with this huge financial hardship of trying to pay the lawyer, liens and figuring out where or how we are going to get money to complete this ADU for Peggy.





Peggy (Christina’s Mom) turns 80 this year and we really just wanted a nice place for her to spend the rest of her life while being close so we could help her out as much as possible. If you find it in your heart to help we would be appreciative beyond words. If you are unable to help financially we would love prayers. Thank you.