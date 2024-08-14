Moms4Liberty Montgomery County TX

Moms 4 Liberty Montgomery County.

Establishing a Give Send Go for New Members to join our local chapter in Montgomery County. We are in process of setting up an online payment portal. We are a 501c4 and all money will link/ pay out to the 501c4 Moms4Liberty Montgomery County bank account. Chapter dues / donations will be used in accordance with our by-laws

To join local chapter: https://portal.momsforliberty.org/chapters/montgomery-county-tx/



