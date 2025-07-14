Rising Against Odds - A Mom's Fight Unfolds

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Laura Johnson
🌟 Welcome to our heartfelt journey! 👩👧 Hi everyone, it’s me again. I never thought I’d have to write something like this—begging for help is so tough and humbling. But here we are, in the thick of things, facing one hurdle after another. 🚨
You know how much I love sharing moments with Paisley, exploring life together as a single mom who sometimes struggles to keep up. Recently, my health has taken a toll—constant falls and episodes where I just can’t stay awake are becoming all too familiar.
Now, we’re on this rollercoaster of appointments: an MRI for brain scans (eek!), a sleep study to see if I have narcolepsy. But, I also just found out I have POTS, I never knew that it was confirmed. I’m also extremely malnourished & have been since before I was pregnant so, to me, I thought that what this is. A mix of things.
I’ve always managed, somehow scraping together every penny to give our best in everything from groceries to fun outings. But right now, I need your help more than ever before. Your support could mean the difference between getting answers and living with uncertainty or even worse, not being able to get the necessary medical care at all.
So if you can spare even a small amount, every dollar counts. It could pay for an MRI or cover the cost of getting me through another day—whatever we need most at any given moment. Even the cost of childcare so I can do these things. Every donation fuels hope and gives us that extra push to keep fighting these daily battles because with your help, Paisley and I won’t have to face them alone. 💪
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being here and supporting us through every step—big or small. We couldn’t do this without you! 🙏❤️ #FightForUs
P.S. If there was ever a time I needed each one of you, it’s now... 📧 Donate if you can. Share our story so we can spread the word and get some more love coming in too. Together, we rise! 🚀
❤️ Love to you and Paisley, I hope you get a positive shift soon! 💫
Praying for y’all too!
Hope this helps a little! Thinking of you guys and sending hugs - things will get better!
July 18th, 2025
July 18th, 2025
Hey everyone!! Thanks for your donations, kind words, prayers, well wishes, food, gas, discounts, anything helps And I thank you so much.
Well, today’s the big day! My MRI of my Brain and Neck to see if I’ve done any damage to myself from falling so many times, and having bumps for too long.
I have so many things coming up health wise, including going to Philly, PA to go to my Gastroparesis Dr. I also just found another Dr. and for treatment, it’s twice a week, in Ashburn, an hour away.
Besides a ton of that, and my ceiling bubbling and cracking from the leak, which I pray there isn’t mold. The guys haven’t come back to fix it, but i owe them $150 so idk what I’m going to do if they do come lol. I paid off my broke down car. But, we also need a new garbage disposal with mold and fuzz growing in it, and it been broken for 6 months. I can’t even cook because I can’t clean the dishes. So we’ve been using the air fryer and microwave.
I even have a concert ticket I bought back in march that I guess I won’t be able to go to because of this $$ issue, and really, I NEeD to go for my sanity. I never get a break. I’m a complete single mom with no family and the father is completely out of the picture, but i am going to court next week to try and “get him” finally to pay up his child support, but he’s also hiding.
I have an appointment August 1st for cash benefits for Paisley through social security which will help so much, but won’t be enough.
i know some of you question these things, but unfortunately this is what people like me do. Trust me, I don’t like doing this and putting this all out there. We’re Disabled. Desperate. No money. Need help with medical bills and the list goes on.
I’m trying, but even if I door dash I can’t have my daughter with me and that’s the only choice I have right now.
I also have cash app & Venmo if you’d like to use that. Its taking a bit to get this all set up and get the funds.
Thank you 🙏
