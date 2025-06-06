Campaign Image

Mom of 14 saving MY kids from Vaccines

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Stephanie Mills

Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Mills

Mom of 14 saving MY kids from Vaccines

Hi, I’m Stephanie Mills , a proud mother of 14. For years, I’ve made decisions I believe are best for"MY FAMILY"—including our views on vaccines. Unfortunately, my honest choices have landed me with 17 felony charges related to vaccination records.


I firmly stand by my right to make informed decisions for my children and to question mandates that I believe compromise our freedom and well-being. I feel targeted and misunderstood by institutions that don’t listen to our concerns.


Now, I need your help to secure legal representation and fight these charges. With limited resources and mounting legal fees, raising $5,000 is critical to ensure I have a strong defense to protect my family from the devastating consequences of these actions.


Your support—through donations and sharing this message—means the world to me. Thank you for standing with me in the fight for our rights and the freedom to choose what’s best for our families.


Thank you


Stephanie Mills

