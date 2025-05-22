Campaign Image
 USD $8,000

 USD $265

Campaign created by Myrlea Cole

Campaign funds will be received by Myrlea Cole

For the Love of a Mother Custody Support Needed

My name is Myrlea Cole. I’m a devoted mother fighting to keep custody of my two beautiful children—my sweet, energetic 2-year-old son and my bright, loving 6-year-old daughter. They are my entire world, and I’m doing everything I can to provide them with the stable, nurturing, and faith-filled life they deserve.

This has been the most difficult time of my life, and I’ve had to set my pride aside to ask for help—something that doesn’t come easy. But I know I can’t do this alone.

Unfortunately, I’m now facing an unexpected and emotionally painful custody battle. As a single mother, I’m doing all I can to protect my children’s well-being, but the legal costs are overwhelming. Every court date, every document, every hour of attorney time is critical—and costly. I’m reaching out to ask for your support, not just financially, but from the heart.

Your donation will help cover essential legal fees so I can continue to fight for what every child deserves—a safe, loving home with a mother who puts them first.

Whether you’re able to give or simply share this campaign, I’m deeply grateful. Your kindness gives me strength, and your support gives my children hope.

With love and faith,

Myrlea Cole

Recent Donations
Remi Rolfe
$ 15.00 USD
20 hours ago

You are your family are in prayers sis! Can’t wait for the testimony!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Kadian
$ 30.00 USD
5 days ago

I’m praying that the outcome is in your favor.

Nakiya Pitts
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

My heart is with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 days ago

I’m praying for a peaceful outcome for you and your family.

