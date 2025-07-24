Defending Honorable Men

After being solicited by a 20 yr. married with 4 children: female colleague to engage in an extra-marital affair, I chose to honor my own marriage of now 7 years, and as gently as possible rejected her advances. Dissatisfied and determined to retaliate, this colleague who I worked with for over 5 years and had considered a friend-going so far as to attend her son’s college trunk party with fellow colleagues where we all contributed, began to make malicious and knowingly false claims regarding my work in an effort to primarily sabotage a promotion I was due to receive. Encouraged by my manager to do so, I filed an internal complaint with UIC’s Office of Access and Equity on the basis of sexual harassment. Despite her own evidence (call logs and text messages) meant to be a defense, adding credence to the fact that she relentlessly pursued contact with me beyond working hours and had interest in a sexual relationship, as well as blatant lies and contradictory statements, they not only found her not guilty but deviated from their norms, opting not to move her while under investigation, instead choosing to restrict my movement within the department we both worked, thereby supporting the belief amongst colleagues swayed by her false and malicious narrative, that I had sexually harassed her. Consequently, I filed a complaint with the EEOC and received authorization to sue, and filed suit this past February against both UIC and the colleague. UIC: for their refusal to not only take proper action but their deliberate lies that were corroborated as such, enforcing my belief of their discrimination on the basis of gender. The colleague: for her violations of my human rights (sexual harassment) and creating a hostile work environment.

As one can imagine, this process of pursuing justice has not been cheap, particularly as the father of a special needs 7 year old son who is actively receiving treatment (ABA Therapy) related to his diagnosis of Autism and ADHD that still requires out of pocket cost with insurance coverage.

I have waged this battle in pursuit of the truth, to restore my slandered reputation, in honor of my marriage, and to take a stand against women who have weaponized public compassion and sympathy, particularly for women, through movements such as #MeToo that was intended to empower genuine victims. Sentiments that suggest we believe women at all cost have inadvertently enabled treachery, deceit, and unjustified attacks on men that are in reality only guilty of injuring the ego or emotions of a scorned woman.







