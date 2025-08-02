We are buying Off Grid land in Maine TOGETHER

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $100
We are raising funds for our eastern time zone property in the great state of Maine. It is the second property for our cooperative. Pay as you go and once the fundraising has been completed we will vote for the property of our majority rule choice. Initial buy-in per household is ONLY $500.
As founder it is an honor to invest this fundraisers $100 of my own hard earned meager resources. I have $400 more dollars to invest before I once again a Fully Vested Member (FVM) In this our Cooperatives SECOND PROPERTY. #WeAllOwnThisLAND
