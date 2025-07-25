Kotagiri India Mission Trip

This September, I have the opportunity to join three men from my church on a 10-day mission trip to Kotagiri, India.

Our purpose is to come alongside local pastors and church leaders, many of whom are serving in challenging conditions with limited resources. We’ll be spending our time training, encouraging, and equipping them for ministry, helping to strengthen their churches and communities through the Word of God.



This trip is not just about teaching—it’s about building relationships, sharing the Gospel, and investing in the leaders who are on the front lines of ministry in India every day.



I’m reaching out to ask for your support. Whether through prayer or a financial gift, your partnership will help make this mission possible. Funds raised will go directly toward my travel expenses, accommodations, and the materials we’ll use to support these pastors.



I truly believe this trip will have a lasting impact—not just on the people we’re going to serve, but on everyone who joins in sending us.

