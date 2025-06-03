Supporting Mission work

I'm currently serving as a missionary in Western North Carolina. Working with Baptist on Mission to help rebuild from all the devastation hurricane Helene wrecked on this area. I have been in the field since the beginning of May. I have plans to remain in this area for the rest of the summer. Although I am due for a week long break in the middle of this month. As I am a volunteer I am greatly in need of support that cannot be fully supported by the couple people that has been supporting me thus far. Such as hotel cost for that week long sabbatical. As well as a few much needed supplies such as clothing items hygiene items and tools. Any support would be extremely appreciated. Thank you in advance, even if all you can do is support this ministry with your prayers. May God bless each and every one of you.