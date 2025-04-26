Compassion trip to N Africa to serve refugees

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $100
Please pray for me as I plan to embark on a life-changing journey to North Africa this summer. On this compassion trip, I will be serving refugees who have been displaced due to war and conflict. My team and I will be providing support to refugees in community centers and their individual homes, building friendships and lending a helping hand. We will also be involved in service projects to support this community. I am hoping to participate in a select group who will be trained by teachers to assist with families that have children with special needs. I enjoy working with children so much! I am thrilled to have an opportunity to use my passion to help others while sharing my faith with them! Please be in prayer for this meaningful work and that those I engage with will feel the love of Jesus that is in me!
Stay safe!
