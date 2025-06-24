Mission Trip to Northern Italy and Southern France

Europe, even though steeped in Christian tradition and Church history, is a very dark place. From deep occult activity to less than a one percent population of Christians is some areas, this is a land in need of redemption. That redemption through the blood of Jesus Christ and the enforcement of the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross is the heart of this mission trip to a few key areas of Northern Italy and Southern France. I have to amazing opportunity to join a small team of strong believers in their ministry to establish the kingdom of God in these areas. With the amazing work God has done in my life bringing me out of the occult, delivering me and healing me, and surrounding me with an incredible kingdom family, I know He in incredibly faithful, so when I received the invitation, I was excited to see even more evidence of His faithfulness. With gratitude for the incredible gift of transformation God has given me, I seek to give back by answering His call on this mission. The funds I am seeking to raise are to cover the cost of travel to join the team already in Europe and cover expenses back here at home while I am gone. Whatever God impresses upon your heart to give is greatly appreciated and recognized a blessing. May God exceed anything you can ask for think, or imagine. God Bless