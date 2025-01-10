Missions in Honduras

Hi friends! I have been given an incredible opportunity to be a part of a mission in Utila, Honduras alongside Michael and Laura Bagby, and three friends that I grew up with. During our time there, we will be serving at a coffee shop, Rio Coco Utila, with the intention of building authentic connections, helping each person we encounter feel seen, known, and loved, and prayerfully, being known by the love we have for Jesus. Utila is a place where individuals from all around the world learn to dive and get their diving certifications. Many of them are eagerly searching, not knowing that exactly what they need is a personal relationship with Jesus. The fields are white for harvest and we are fully surrendered to what the Lord has planned. We would love for you to be a part of what He has in store.

1: First and foremost, we treasure your prayers. Here are a few specific prayer requests.

~ That the world may know us by our love for Him and our love for each other.

~ That we have opportunities to share how the Lord has changed our life (testimony).

~ That there may be sweet and tender connections made.

~ That we may be rooted and grounded in Christ, that whatever darkness that may reside may be gone in the name of Jesus.

~ That the Lord’s presence rests upon every detail of this mission.

~ That there may be a fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit.

2. Second, if you feel led, you can join this mission financially. You can donate here on GiveSendGo, or, you can donate directly to Seek the Lamb by mailing a check (with my name in the memo) to Seek The Lamb, POB 2151, Vero Beach FL 32961

Seek the Lamb is the ministry that runs Rio Coco Café and is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation. Your donations are tax-deductible.

Thank you for your prayers, love and support as we embark on this journey!

“Nations, hear the word of the Lord, and tell it among the far off coasts and islands! Say, “The one who scattered Israel will gather him. He will watch over him as a shepherd guards his flock, for the Lord has ransomed Jacob and redeemed him from the power of one stronger than he.” Jeremiah 31:10-11