Supporting the Cromwell Family to Kenya

I believe through the experiences of coming from a neighborhood that was full of chaos and violence created a fire in me to want to give back to communities that mirror what I went through growing up.

God used my experiences growing up to impact the people of South Park , Wedgewood as well as other communities. I'm doing community work in these neighborhoods I've heard many of people express the desire to go back to Nairobi and give back to the people in Kakuma, which is one of the Refugee camps there in Kenya. People have expressed that there should be more community leaders out there doing what me and the team are doing in South Park and Wedgewood.

By raising money to go to Kakuma, I believe that I will be able to see what God is doing there and get a clear sense of ways to help people in Kakuma.







