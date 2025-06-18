Cassie Mission For The Great Commission

Join Cassie on her journey to spread the word of God and make disciples of all nations! 🌎🕊️Hi, my name is Cassie and I am a person that wants to win souls from the lost. Part of me being a Jesus follower is being obedient to what He has called me to do and to take that step in faith and relocate to Fort Worth, TX to go for schooling. To learn and be equipped for a year on how to go about how one can be saved but also be discipled in doing so, but I can’t do that without your help as the body of Christ. We are called to the Great Commission and I have given my YES to God even though I don’t know what that looks like, but I have faith that God’s ways and thoughts are better than ours. That God makes a way out of no way. Hopefully by the end of August I would move.Would you join me on this journey no matter what that looks like, whether it’s a prayer (which is powerful) or a small seed or big one. For I can assure you that this is good ground.





May the Lord bless you 10x fold.





Matthew 28:19-20 “Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.”