Mission Trip to Honduras

Help Send Me to Honduras on My First Missions Trip!

I am beyond excited for the opportunity to embark on my first-ever missions trip to Honduras with New Hope Baptist Church Student Ministry. This trip is more than just a chance to travel—it is a chance to change lives, share the hope of the Gospel, and make a lasting impact on the lives of those in Honduras.







Why This Mission Matters

Our team of passionate students and leaders will be traveling to Honduras with the goal of reaching the community through three primary avenues:







1. Sharing the Gospel in Local Schools: We will be engaging with local schools, reaching out to students and faculty to share the love of Christ. Our goal is to bring hope, encouragement, and the life-changing message of the Gospel to young hearts in need of hope and direction.





2. Serving at a Refugee Orphanage: We will be working with children in a refugee orphanage, many of whom have experienced unimaginable hardship. Our students will have the opportunity to show Christ's love through service, sharing the Gospel through both word and deed, and offering encouragement and hope to these children who need it most.





3. Vacation Bible School (VBS) Outreach: One of the highlights of our trip will be hosting a VBS for local children. Through fun activities, music, Bible stories, and games, we’ll be creating an environment where kids can learn about Jesus, experience His love, and come to know Him as their Savior.





How You Can Help Be Part of This Mission:

This mission trip is an important opportunity to be a part of God's work in Honduras. I need to raise funds to cover the cost of travel, lodging, and the resources we’ll be bringing to serve the people of Honduras.





Here’s how you can get involved:



Prayer:

Pray for me, the students' ministry, and leaders as we prepare, travel, and serve.

Pray for the hearts of the people we’ll encounter, that they will be open to hearing the Gospel and receiving the love of Christ.

Pray for safety and provision throughout the trip.

Financial Support: If you feel led to give, I would be so grateful for any amount—every donation, big or small, makes a difference!



Your generous support will: Enable me to go and serve. Provide much-needed materials for outreach. Help spread the message of Jesus Christ to those who have never heard it.

More than anything, I ask for your prayers—for safe travels, for open hearts, and for God to work powerfully through our team.Your support, whether through prayer, financial contributions, or both, will make a huge difference in the success of this mission. Together, we can help make this life-changing trip possible!

Thank you for being part of this journey with me!



📖 "Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age."– Matthew 28:19-20





