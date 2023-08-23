Campaign Image

Vietnam Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $725

Campaign created by Miranda Lessie

Campaign funds will be received by Miranda Lessie

From my mission trip to Oaxaca, Mexico in 2005 where my daily devotional took me to Romans 10:15, I have been devoted to heading out to spread God's word. The scripture reads: "And how will anyone go and tell them without being sent?... "How beautiful are the feet of messengers who bring the good news!". I am working on those feet of mine again by heading to Vietnam August 11-21, 2023. We are handing out 3000 Bibles, over 500 pairs of glasses and fitting the almost deaf with over 250 pairs of hearing aids. We are going to be busy but there is no other place in the world I would rather be than doing His Kingdom work!!

Short story on how I picked Vietnam as my current mission trip. I was doing my normal Friday morning open water swim with the St. Pete Mad Dog Triathletes at Treasure Island. I came across one of my favorite things to find, but rarely do, a sand dollar. After diving down to get it, I came back up only to find a Vietnamese family curiously watching me. God prodded me to go show this super rare find to the lady that looked like the mom or grandmother of the group. She was so intrigued. We started a short conversation about my church heading to Vietnam soon to hand out Bibles and to spread the Word of God and the church. She looked at me with a very puzzled glance. I soon found out she had no idea what the gospel was, what a Bible was or what salvation meant. So of course, I took her through the gospel salvation basics right there in the water and gifted her the sand dollar. It was at that moment, I realized, The Gospel needs to be spread to the Vietnamese. So, I am going to do just that.

The funds I am raising will go to acquire supplies, help pay for trip cost and the glasses in route to the county now. Please join my by helping with my fund raising and in prayer. Your support and prayers mean the world to me. Thank you.


Recent Donations
Sharon Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Dr Cynthia
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Thank you so much for doing this good work!

Sarah Howell
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Paul Clark
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Sheila Rogers
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Miranda, you will be a great blessing on this wonderful trip! ❤️

Sharon Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you and your trip!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Joy Barnett
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Susan Szabo
$ 10.00 USD
1 year ago

Brad
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

This mission sounds amazing, Miranda. You are going to doing a great service to the people of Vietnam. You are so inspiring.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Good Luck and God Bless

Updates

Hearing Aid Clinic Day 1

August 23rd, 2023

Here is a photo of our Laura getting a good look at one of the needy ladies in the community. We gave out 25 hearing aids this day and had 20 salvation prayers.  Such an honor to serve and see God at work. 

We are on our way!!! Vietnam here we come

August 11th, 2023

Thank you so much for your support. We are at the airport as I write this and wanted to tell you how much I appreciate your support and prayers. I'll try to update you along the way when I get internet. Keep the prayers coming and God Bless.

Update We are on our way!!! Vietnam here we come Image

