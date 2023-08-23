Vietnam Mission Trip

From my mission trip to Oaxaca, Mexico in 2005 where my daily devotional took me to Romans 10:15, I have been devoted to heading out to spread God's word. The scripture reads: "And how will anyone go and tell them without being sent?... "How beautiful are the feet of messengers who bring the good news!" . I am working on those feet of mine again by heading to Vietnam August 11-21, 2023. We are handing out 3000 Bibles, over 500 pairs of glasses and fitting the almost deaf with over 250 pairs of hearing aids. We are going to be busy but there is no other place in the world I would rather be than doing His Kingdom work!!

Short story on how I picked Vietnam as my current mission trip. I was doing my normal Friday morning open water swim with the St. Pete Mad Dog Triathletes at Treasure Island. I came across one of my favorite things to find, but rarely do, a sand dollar. After diving down to get it, I came back up only to find a Vietnamese family curiously watching me. God prodded me to go show this super rare find to the lady that looked like the mom or grandmother of the group. She was so intrigued. We started a short conversation about my church heading to Vietnam soon to hand out Bibles and to spread the Word of God and the church. She looked at me with a very puzzled glance. I soon found out she had no idea what the gospel was, what a Bible was or what salvation meant. So of course, I took her through the gospel salvation basics right there in the water and gifted her the sand dollar. It was at that moment, I realized, The Gospel needs to be spread to the Vietnamese. So, I am going to do just that.

The funds I am raising will go to acquire supplies, help pay for trip cost and the glasses in route to the county now. Please join my by helping with my fund raising and in prayer. Your support and prayers mean the world to me. Thank you.



