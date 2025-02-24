In Memory of Miranda Azar

In deep gratitude to God above, I share this fundraiser on behalf of Linda and Rudy Azar due to the unexpected loss of their daughter Miranda. Far too young to be taken from this earth many will say, but in God’s hands her fate was placed by her loving parents, and in God’s arms she now peacefully rests. All who knew her were indeed blessed to have crossed paths with her, so bright and vibrant was her zest for life! She left an indelible mark on my heart for certain! Let’s make this time as easy as possible for Rudy and Linda! No parent envisions the loss of a child. Please give generously in Miranda’s name. God bless and keep you all!