Miracle After Audra & Our Journey to get there

My name is Audrey, and I’m a mother whose heart carries both overwhelming grief and unwavering hope.

My husband Trevor and I lost our firstborn daughter, Audra Lynn, to a rare and fatal genetic disorder called Zellweger Syndrome—caused by both of us unknowingly carrying the same mutation in the PEX12 gene. She lived for just 99 days, and every one of those days was a sacred, heartbreaking gift.

After losing Audra, we knew we couldn’t risk going through that kind of loss again. The only way we can have a healthy baby is through IVF with PGT-M, a special form of genetic testing that can prevent Zellweger Syndrome in future pregnancies.

But our heartbreak didn’t end there.

In March 2025, we had another pregnancy. We thought it might be our second chance. But I miscarried at 10 weeks, which was another devastating blow that left us grieving and broken, all over again.

We are still healing, but we’re holding on to faith and fighting to grow our family. We want to give Audra a sibling—a miracle child, free of the genetic condition that took her away from us.





💔 Why We’re Asking for Help

The emotional cost has been enormous. The financial cost is extremely overwhelming, too. We’ve already spent over $1,000 on testing and consults. Our IVF journey will cost well over $25,000, including:

Genetic testing (PGT-M) for Zellweger

Two egg retrievals

Medications

Embryo transfer

Many different special pregnancy tests and other necessary specialized testing

Anesthesia, lab fees, surgery center fees, hospital stays, and so much more.

none of which includes the actual 9 months of actual baby growing time

We are doing everything we can—including applying for IVF grants—but we can’t do this alone.

If you’re able to help financially, every single gift makes a difference. And if you can’t give, prayers and shares mean the world to us too.

This is our chance to carry forward Audra’s love—through a life we hope to welcome into the world safely, with science and faith working hand in hand.

With gratitude and hope,

Audrey & Trevor Agee

💗 In loving memory of Audra Lynn, and for the baby we lost in March



