Natalie's Ministry Journey

Hey everyone! It’s Natalie, and I’m so excited to share a big step I’m taking in my journey with Jesus!

Over a year ago, I rededicated my life to the Lord, and since then, I’ve felt a strong burden to reach the next generation with the gospel. That calling opened doors for me to serve at First Baptist Church downtown, where I was offered a position as a college intern working in both college and student ministry.

During that time, I also began volunteering with Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF) — an organization that shares the gospel with children in ways they can truly understand. Through volunteering in Good News Club and 5-Day Club, I completely fell in love with the mission and knew I wanted to be better equipped to teach and disciple young hearts.

That brings me to some exciting news: I’ve been accepted into the Children’s Ministry Institute (CMI) in Missouri!

CMI is a three-month, intensive ministry training program designed to equip believers to share the gospel with children all over the world. I truly believe this is the next step in what God is calling me to.

To make this possible, I’m raising $5,300 to cover:

Tuition

Room & board

Travel & living expenses

This season is one of full surrender, and I’m trusting that God will provide through His people. Whether you feel led to give a one-time gift, commit to praying, or simply share this with others—I would be so grateful.

Let’s reach the next generation together. Thank you for supporting this mission and for being part of what God is doing!

With love,

Natalie