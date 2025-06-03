Supporting The Ferguson Family

Help us Avoid Outdated Surgery – Urgent Medical Fundraiser



Hi, this is for my friend Mindy Ferguson, and I’m reaching out with deep urgency and vulnerability to help her with this need.

She’s been diagnosed with bilateral foraminal stenosis at C4, C5, and C6—a condition that causes severe nerve compression radiating from her neck down through her shoulders, arms, and hands. This intense, constant pain keeps her from sleeping, functioning normally, or living without daily suffering.

In addition, she also has degenerative disc disease and herniated discs at the same levels, compressing on her spinal cord and making even small tasks feel impossible.

Doctors in Colorado have recommended a traditional cervical fusion surgery, which involves major risks, a long recovery, and permanent loss of mobility in my neck. She’s spent months researching, consulting with specialists, and found a safer, modern solution: laser spine surgery at the renowned Duke Spine Institute in Florida.

This minimally invasive alternative comes with no fusion, no mobility restrictions, shorter recovery, and higher success rates. But there’s one problem…insurance only likes covering the outdated fusion surgery, so insurance reimbursement is not a guarantee, most of the time they deny the claim. Even though it’s a fraction on the cost of a fusion surgery.

Laser surgery at Duke is considered “out of network,” and the entire cost is out of pocket—$35,000 up front 7 days prior to surgery. We need to raise the full amount within 2 weeks.



To make things even more difficult, her husband just lost his job of 13.5 years. His company is closing their entire center, and her family insurance plan will end in June. That means this window for surgery is closing fast, and we’re running out of time and resources.

We’re asking for help.



Every dollar helps—whether it’s $5, $50, or $500. If you can’t donate, please share this with others who might be able to. I know times are tough for so many people, if you can not donate but but basic necessities like shampoo, body wash, deodorant and toothpaste even coffee she can hook you up with a shopping 🛍️ link to save your family money plus a $100 shopping dollars 💵 for you to try other things for free this would help both her and you all referral income goes to my surgery. this surgery would change her life, give her mobility, and help her avoid a lifetime of chronic pain and immobility.

We are fighting hard to keep hope alive and avoid a dangerous, outdated operation. Please consider helping us move forward with this safer and more effective care.

Thank you for taking the time to read and care. With love and gratitude!