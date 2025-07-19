Millers to Japan Mission

Hi! We are Treyce and Sara Miller and we are set to go on a Christian mission trip to Japan in September 2025 for 10 days.

This is a vision trip where we will be meeting with missionaries, seeing their work, and possibly making connections for our church to partner with these missionaries. We will be serving the missionaries by being an encouraging and supporting presence as well as sharing / hearing testimonies with locals to build up the body of Christ.

While we are so thankful for the support of our church and the trip cost itself being covered, there are still other expenses we anticipate as we prepare to leave as well as while we are gone. Particularly, expenses regarding our 3 kids’ care while we are away as well as travel necessities.

We would be so grateful for any support you are willing to give. We trust the the Lord will provide all that we need!





