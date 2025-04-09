Supporting the Miller Family

Dear [Friends/Family/Community],

I am writing to you with a heavy heart, asking for your support during one of the most challenging times our family has ever faced. My son was involved in a devastating automobile accident that has turned their lives upside down. While we are immensely grateful that he survived, the accident has resulted in severe consequences—both legal and emotional—that we are now struggling to navigate.

Unfortunately, he is facing serious charges related to the incident. While the details of the case are still unfolding, we firmly believe in his innocence and are determined to fight for him with everything we have. However, defending him properly comes with an overwhelming financial burden. We have been informed that the legal fees alone will amount to approximately $60,000—an amount we simply cannot manage on our own.

We are reaching out to you, our dear [friends/family/community], with humility and hope. We need your support—whether through financial contributions, sharing this message, or simply keeping us in your thoughts and prayers. Every dollar raised will go directly toward securing experienced legal representation to give him the defense he deserves. While this all unfolds, he is in need of treatment to work through his PTSD, chemical dependency and his mental health decline. As parents, we are doing everything we can, but the cost of proper treatment (with insurance) is more than we can manage alone.

No parent ever expects to be in this position, and it is with great difficulty that I ask for help. I know that times are challenging for many, and any contribution, no matter the amount, will mean the world to them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this message and for considering standing by us during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness, compassion, and generosity will give us the strength and hope we need to fight for his future.

With deepest gratitude,

Kim