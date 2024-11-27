Supporting the Millers Recovery from a House Fire

Raised:
USD $3,850
Campaign funds will be received by Hannah Miller
My sister and her 5 children were forced to flee thier home this afternoon as it burst into flames. Five firetrucks fought the blaze but it seems the house is total loss. Their family of 7 is in great need of support during this time of trouble. Anything you can give will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your Generosity.
Praying supernatural provision, favor, strength, and comfort for you all…May Yah’s Wings cover you and hide you, lift you up and sustain you, and may His Name receive all of the glory…Love you
So sorry for your loss, but even more grateful for your lives & safety. Yah is good!
I’m so sorry for your loss may God keep you you all in his arms during this time.
Praying that Yah blesses you and your family.
My Yah bless and encourage you. He is close to tje brokenhearted.
Prayers for the family.
I hope this helps , I am so sorry for your loss, thank goodness all are safe.
Praying for your family in this extremely difficult time
Praying for GOD’s continued Grace and Mercy.
Keeping you all in our prayers .
In my prayers!
December 1st, 2024
A Message From Hannah
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
Hannah Miller:
I figured I'd write an update post for those who have been praying and thinking about us during this time.
On Tuesday night, while I was in a zoom meeting, the blower fan on the back of our wood burner malfunctioned and caught fire. I still had 15 minutes left to my meeting, but the smell of an off smelling burning wood and a gut feeling had me muting my meeting and checking. When I opened the door, I saw smoke wafting up the stairs. I grabbed my phone, left the meeting, and ran down the stairs where yellow smoke had filled the entire main level. The kids were all watching a movie, so I directed them all out of the house with our two dogs, as I called 911, and got everyone to a safe distance from the house. Within minutes the entire living room had burst into hot flames, within the 15 minutes it took for multiple fire departments to reach our home, flames had spread to most of the house and we could feel the heat from our safe distance.
By the time they had gotten the burn under control, every room had caught fire, and the second story over our main living area had collapsed.
We're waiting on insurance due to the holiday, but we're anticipating a total loss, due to some regrettable situations, it looks like only the structure of the house will be covered by insurance.
Going back to our home the following days, we were only able to scavenge some small sentimental things that somehow were semi preserved. Some photos, a small pile of special letters, most surprisingly a jar I had kept my wedding ring and a few other pieces of jewelery in.
We have had an abundance of generosity and gathering together of clothing and other items to help us rebuild. From the deepest part of my soul I don't think I have the words to express how thankful I am. But I am and continue to be amazed at how I have seen the hearts of others pour into ours, and how I've seen so many little moments I see YHWH directing restoration.
There have been too many little glimmers that have made my heart just feel a deep sense of love and gratitude. One of them being a handful of crocheted chickens I received in a donation bag from my neighbor. We're having to rehome our farm animals at this time, and I've been most sad about rehoming our chickens, so it was a sweet sweet surprise to come across those.
We have been staying with my mom, until we get a semi permanent living situation established and hopefully a more solid home in the time following.
Jacob and I have been so touched by the amount of love we've received, and want to thank everyone over and over for the continued support.
For anyone wanting to further help, we are currently set on clothing our family; As we get moved over into our own space we'll be looking more at basic household items(we do have people providing bedding, utensils and dishes). A little further out we'll be seeking bigger household items.
For anyone wanting to monetarily support us, I will post the GoFundMe my brother created for us.
For anyone that might want to help, but isnt comfortable just sending money, I'm gonna add an Amazon wishlist I threw together with specific items I'll be looking for, even if anyone has similar items they aren't using anymore and want to send my way. I'd appreciate that.
Thank you again and again. 🥹
I wanted to share some photos. Just as a piece to my own healing in losing our home. We were remodeling our entire home, we were on year 5 of working on it, and I've been saving photos of our progress. I won't be able to share a completely finished home, but wanted to share our hard work through the years.
https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19Ui42K1v1/
November 30th, 2024
The amount of support my sisters family has recieved in the past couple days has been overwhelming. From donations of clothes, shoes, food, giftcards and financial support, the love has been greatly felt. Thank you all for helping during this time. As of now we are in a holding pattern. Their family is couch surfing until the insurance company can start making decisions. They are not out of the freefall yet, but they are thankful for the softer landing your generosity has provided.
Thank you, May God bless you all.
November 27th, 2024
1st floor Bedroom and stairs.
November 27th, 2024
Front entrance aftermath.
November 27th, 2024
It has been a long afternoon and night. But Jake, Hannah and thier children have made it to our mothers house for the night. The rest of the family has been scrambling to get supplies collected, and start to plan out the next few days. They were able to walk through part of the fire scorched home before leaving. It is all gone. The fire spread quickly taking out all the bedrooms, and the upstairs collapsed in the front half of the house. The stairs are gone so there is no telling what the last bedroom upstairs looks like. All that to say this will be a big project, and we are so very greatful to you who are sending prayers, money and supplies. May God bless you greatly for your willingness to be His hands and feet.
