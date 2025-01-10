Miller Family House Fire Support

The Miller family had a house fire on Thursday night. Everyone is safe and the family will be staying in a hotel until the house can be repaired/rebuilt. Please donate if you can! Kendra Miller is currently a coach for the Fort Atkinson Swim Team and we will be accepting clothing donations this upcoming week at practice for Kendra, Frank, and their 5 kids. (Boys ages 16 and 5; Girls ages 13, 12 and 18 months)