Miller Family House Fire Support

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $1,395

Campaign created by Olivia Krapfl

The Miller family had a house fire on Thursday night. Everyone is safe and the family will be staying in a hotel until the house can be repaired/rebuilt. Please donate if you can! Kendra Miller is currently a coach for the Fort Atkinson Swim Team and we will be accepting clothing donations this upcoming week at practice for Kendra, Frank, and their 5 kids. (Boys ages 16 and 5; Girls ages 13, 12 and 18 months)

Recent Donations
Show:
John straight
$ 20.00 USD
6 hours ago

Julie Smith
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Jennifer Ciepley
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Tess family
$ 35.00 USD
2 days ago

Sorry to hear of this. The Miller family will be in our prayers. Glad to hear everyone safe.

Joseph And Mila
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Joelle Kraus
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

So glad you are all safe, continued prayers as you navigate through this. HUGS Kendra!!

Justin Bronstad
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

Will Schroeder Grandparen
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

So sorry for your loss.

Michelle Hase
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Sonnentag Family
$ 150.00 USD
4 days ago

Will Schroeder and Family
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

The Flooring Company LLC
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

McCombs Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Wielgat Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Liz Anderson
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for your family

Katie Fortney
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Cheek family
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

So glad you all are okay but so incredibly sorry to hear.

