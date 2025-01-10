Miller Family House Fire Support

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $1,395
The Miller family had a house fire on Thursday night. Everyone is safe and the family will be staying in a hotel until the house can be repaired/rebuilt. Please donate if you can! Kendra Miller is currently a coach for the Fort Atkinson Swim Team and we will be accepting clothing donations this upcoming week at practice for Kendra, Frank, and their 5 kids. (Boys ages 16 and 5; Girls ages 13, 12 and 18 months)
Sorry to hear of this. The Miller family will be in our prayers. Glad to hear everyone safe.
So glad you are all safe, continued prayers as you navigate through this. HUGS Kendra!!
So sorry for your loss.
Praying for your family
So glad you all are okay but so incredibly sorry to hear.
