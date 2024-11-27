The family of a fallen soldier

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Keagan Nott
Beachin’ Fun in partnership with SOWF have donated a week to a military widow and her nine children. Yes, NINE! I would like to give her gift cards for food, restaurants, and gift shops for souvenirs. If anyone can donate a few dollars I know it would be greatly appreciated.
You and Graham have such a generous heart. Love you both.
I hope they enjoy every minute
