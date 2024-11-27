Campaign Image
The family of a fallen soldier

Beachin’ Fun in partnership with SOWF have donated a week to a military widow and her nine children. Yes, NINE! I would like to give her gift cards for food, restaurants, and gift shops for souvenirs. If anyone can donate a few dollars I know it would be greatly appreciated. 

Liz
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

You and Graham have such a generous heart. Love you both.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope they enjoy every minute

