Miles for Missions Fundraiser
Jeffery & Katelyn Campbell – Running for Tanzania
On May 31, Jeffery Campbell will run 31 miles—from Wapello to Washington, Iowa—to raise support for his and Katelyn Campbell's (sister) summer 2025 mission trip to Tanzania.
Their goal: $3,100
That’s $100 per mile, covered by 10 sponsors at $10 per mile.
Would you sponsor a spot (or more)?
Help them go the distance to serve on the mission field!
Date: May 31
Total Miles: 31
Donation per Spot: $10
Spots per Mile: 10
Total Fundraising Goal: $3,100
Let’s send them to Tanzania with prayer and provision!
Our best wishes and prayers… You can do it! -Paul and Julie Anderson
it’s gonna be a long 31 miles, remember that God is with you through it all. Isaiah 41:10 "Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.“
Enjoy and good luck!!
