Miles for Missions Fundraiser


Jeffery & Katelyn Campbell – Running for Tanzania


On May 31, Jeffery Campbell will run 31 miles—from Wapello to Washington, Iowa—to raise support for his and Katelyn Campbell's (sister) summer 2025 mission trip to Tanzania.

Their goal: $3,100

That’s $100 per mile, covered by 10 sponsors at $10 per mile.

Would you sponsor a spot (or more)?

Help them go the distance to serve on the mission field!

Date: May 31

Total Miles: 31

Donation per Spot: $10

Spots per Mile: 10

Total Fundraising Goal: $3,100

Let’s send them to Tanzania with prayer and provision!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 minutes ago

Our best wishes and prayers… You can do it! -Paul and Julie Anderson

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Peyton Stowers
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

it’s gonna be a long 31 miles, remember that God is with you through it all. Isaiah 41:10 "Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.“

Cameron Shutwell
$ 10.00 USD
1 hour ago

Enjoy and good luck!!

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

