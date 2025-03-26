Miles for Missions Fundraiser





Jeffery & Katelyn Campbell – Running for Tanzania





On May 31, Jeffery Campbell will run 31 miles—from Wapello to Washington, Iowa—to raise support for his and Katelyn Campbell's (sister) summer 2025 mission trip to Tanzania.



Their goal: $3,100



That’s $100 per mile, covered by 10 sponsors at $10 per mile.



Would you sponsor a spot (or more)?



Help them go the distance to serve on the mission field!



Date: May 31



Total Miles: 31



Donation per Spot: $10



Spots per Mile: 10



Total Fundraising Goal: $3,100



Let’s send them to Tanzania with prayer and provision!

