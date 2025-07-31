Supporting the Evans Family

The Evans family is facing a serious crisis. Their Four-year-old son, Miles Evans, sustained significant injuries after falling two stories from his bedroom window. The accident occurred when he climbed out unnoticed.

Miles is currently undergoing critical medical treatment for his brain. The next 72 hours are especially important for his recovery.

In this extremely trying time for the family, the financial strain—let alone the emotional-- is both real and immediate.

This is why we are organizing a fund raising effort to support the Evans family during this extremely difficult time. Contributions will help offset medical costs and provide stability while they navigate this crisis.

If you’re in a position to help, your donation—no matter the size—can make a direct impact.

Let’s help remove at least one burden from this family’s shoulders while they focus on what matters most: helping Miles heal.

Furthermore, if you are unable to support the Evans Family financially, prayers are deeply appreciated. We encourage you to join in praying a Novena to St. Charbel, seeking his intercession for Miles’ healing: https://saintcharbel.net.au/novena/

Thank you for your consider and attention to this matter.



