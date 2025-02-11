Support Pastor Andrew & Annetta in Their Time of Need

Dear Friends in Christ,

Pastor Andrew and his wife, Annetta, are facing an incredibly difficult financial season.





In the past few months, they have been hit with overwhelming challenges:





Unexpected changes – A big financial blow that has left them struggling to make ends meet.

Flooded Home - Their house was severely damaged, adding even more financial and emotional stress.

Loss of business – Pastor Andrew and his wife lost there primary source of income, making it difficult to cover even basic needs.

Car Breakdown – Their vehicle stopped working, leaving them without reliable transportation.

Health Struggles – Both Pastor Andrew and Annetta have been dealing with ongoing health issues.

Heartbreaking Miscarriage - They recently suffered the devastating loss of their three-month-old unborn baby.





As faithful servants of the Lord, they have dedicated their lives to ministry, pouring out their time, energy, and resources to serve others. Now, they find themselves in a time of great need, and we are reaching out to our brothers and sisters in Christ to stand with them.

The enemy has attacked them on all fronts, but we know that the Church is stronger. 1 John 3:17 reminds us, "But if anyone has the world's goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God's love abide in him?" This is our opportunity to be the hands and feet of Jesus to show love, compassion, and support to those who have faithfully cared for so many.

Your generous gift will help Pastor Andrew and Annetta cover essential expenses, providing them with much-needed relief as they navigate this challenging time. Every donation, no matter the size, is a blessing and an answer to prayer.

Let’s come together as the body of Christ and remind them that they are not alone. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support. May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.







