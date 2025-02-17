Campaign Image

Mike and Marcia’s Honeymoon Fund

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Mike n Marcia

Campaign funds will be received by Mike Hummel

Mike and Marcia’s Honeymoon Fund

Welcome to Mike and Marcia Honeymoon donation location!! Next stop Italy and Greece!!

We decided that instead of a registry for gifts we would go with a simple online fund for our honeymoon to Italy / Greece.

If you would like to contribute regardless of the amount, we are grateful for thinking of us while helping us get to our destination. 

You can be anonymous as well if you like. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Jana
$ 250.00 USD
45 minutes ago

Desejamos aos noivos tudo de melhor nessa nova jornada! Amamos vcs!!! Xoxo Jana, Samu e Pietro

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo