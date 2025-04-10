Baby Caleb's Memory

On April 5, 2025, my cousin Mike and his wife Kisha welcomed their baby boy Caleb into the world, sleeping. The unexpected loss of their precious child has left them with a heavy heart and financial burden. As a family, we are coming together to support them in this difficult time. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to cover the funeral expenses and other related costs.

Caleb’s passing has left a gaping hole in the hearts of his loved ones. Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will help ease the financial burden that Mike and Kisha are facing.

Your support will not only help them with the funeral expenses but also with the daily living expenses that they have been facing since the loss of their baby. As they navigate this difficult time, they are in need of financial support to ensure they can focus on healing and moving forward.

Your donation will be used specifically for funeral expenses, medical bills, and other related costs. We are grateful for any amount you can give to help this family during their time of need. Thank you for your generosity and support.

Please keep Mike, Kisha, and big brother Joshua in your prayers as they go through this difficult time. Your kindness and generosity can help make a significant difference in their lives. Donations can be made here, and every little bit counts. Thank you for your support. #BabyCaleb #SleepingBaby #Loss #Family #Support #FuneralExpenses #MedicalBills #FinancialBurdens