Mike Crouch Memorial

Tuesday, May 13, our family lost a wonderful man, leader, and someone you could depend on to always be there; Mike Crouch. He is survived by his two sons, Matt and Ryan Crouch. As they navigate this new stage in life, we ask for any assistance you may be able to give to help with funeral services, final medical expenses, and any additional bills that occur with his passing. As the head of the family, Mike Crouch lived life to the fullest. He was an accomplished bowler with many 300 games, enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and offered sage advice and wisdom to his two sons whom he was incredibly proud of. His greatest pride was his grandson's: Matthew and Gentry Crouch. Showing them how to get into mischief really cracked him up. He loved seeing his legacy live on. As we move on and try to figure out this next phase in life, any support given will be a true blessing.

Recent Donations
East family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ashley Melo
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Sharon Owens
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so sorry for your loss Mike was a good man

Randy Edington
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Donna Armstrong
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers of comfort to all of you...

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ryan, so sorry for your loss. May you and your family find strength and support from the loved ones around you.

ATPro Support
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

We were all so saddened to hear about the passing of your father. Please accept our heartfelt condolences during this difficult time. We hope you find comfort in the love and memories you shared with him. If there’s anything we can do to support you, whether at work or beyond, please don’t hesitate to reach out. Our thoughts are with you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ryan, I am so sorry for the loss of your Father.

Stephanie Morones
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for strength and comfort during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I pray that God's love brings you comfort and that His presence surrounds you and your family with peace during this difficult time.

Phil Chan
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey Ryan, My condolences man. I know how painful this is to go through. Let us know if you need anything.

Joe
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord give you strength

Becca Melo
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ana
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for the family!

Ashley
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

