Mike Crouch Memorial

Tuesday, May 13, our family lost a wonderful man, leader, and someone you could depend on to always be there; Mike Crouch. He is survived by his two sons, Matt and Ryan Crouch. As they navigate this new stage in life, we ask for any assistance you may be able to give to help with funeral services, final medical expenses, and any additional bills that occur with his passing. As the head of the family, Mike Crouch lived life to the fullest. He was an accomplished bowler with many 300 games, enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and offered sage advice and wisdom to his two sons whom he was incredibly proud of. His greatest pride was his grandson's: Matthew and Gentry Crouch. Showing them how to get into mischief really cracked him up. He loved seeing his legacy live on. As we move on and try to figure out this next phase in life, any support given will be a true blessing.