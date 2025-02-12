Middleton's Freedom Fund

This fund is to support Mark and Jalise Middleton as they travel the nation educating, teaching, and changing the world we live in. The Middleton's are previously January 6th Defendants. We have been fully pardoned by President Trump and soon will be exonerated by the courts. After fighting the Federal Government for 4 years we are fully ready to go on the legal offence as we take on our corrupt legal system. We will be traveling the nation in our RV as we speak at any venue that will host us, as well as testifying at state capitals and the SWAMP itself. We also, will be working with reputable Christian organizations around the nation to teach and exhort others what "walking in full faith" really means.

Some the projects we will be working on is:

1) promoting local and state laws that are pro small government and pro local control.

2) Judicial reforms at all levels of government.

3) Prison reforms at the Federal level.

4) Educating American citizens on corruption within our legal, law enforcement and prison systems in America.

Please helps us continue the fight as we go forward and glorify our LORD and Savior Jesus Christ