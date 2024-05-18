Middle East Midwifery

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,200
Total Raised:
USD $4,050
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Annaliese Myers
Anna's background is in maternal-child health and she is excited to use these skills to train indigenous healthcare workers and make disciples. Geographically, many least reached nations also have some of the worst infant and maternal mortality rates, and she is committed to changing these statistics for the better. She's passionate about using her skills to tangibly show the love of God to people living in areas closed to traditional ministry.
Love you, Annaliese
