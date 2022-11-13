Campaign Image
Urgent Medical Support For Michelle

 USD $10,000

 USD $130

Campaign created by Valerie Sandlan

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Rider

Urgent Medical Support for Michelle

I’m Michelle, 45, a former nurse of over 22 years who devoted my life to caring for others — including my medically fragile son.

Since late 2021, I’ve been fighting for my life after becoming critically ill. I’ve been hospitalized over 22 times with aspiration pneumonia, sepsis, kidney failure, adrenal insufficiency, severe bone pain, and spreading lymph node masses. I can no longer eat safely and survive on IV nutrition through a central line.

I was just discharged from intensive care after 10 days. My lungs must heal enough for life‑saving surgery in three weeks. Unable to work for three years, I’m overwhelmed by medical bills and basic living costs.

Your support will help cover urgent medical care, nutrition, additional nursing support and essential expenses as I fight to survive. Thank you for helping me keep going.

💜, Michelle 

Recent Donations
Gayla Vieta
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying for you!

Laura Masters
$ 5.00 USD
4 hours ago

I wish I could give more, dear friend, but Dad and I are struggling right now financially. But I will be praying that you get what you need though. God is able! Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Wendy Pratt
$ 50.00 USD
19 hours ago

Sending prayers 🙏🏾❤️ You have been through so much.. Love ya girl.. 😘

