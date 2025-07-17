Michelles brain surgery & healing journey

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for our beloved Michelle, a devoted stay-at-home mom, wife, and sister, who has recently been diagnosed with a grade 2 malignant brain tumor. This diagnosis has been incredibly difficult for her and her family. As Michelle prepares to undergo brain surgery and the treatments that follow, we are doing our best to trust God through this journey — but we also recognize the need for help along the way.







Michelle’s husband, Danny, is the sole provider for their household and is doing everything he can to care for their family while managing the emotional and financial stress. The medical expenses are overwhelming, and the hospital bills are accumulating rapidly. We’re asking for any support you can offer — whether it’s a donation, sharing this page, or keeping Michelle and her family in your prayers. Every bit helps lighten their load and brings hope in a time of uncertainty. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping support Michelle, Danny, and their children during this difficult time.