Campaign Image

Michelles brain surgery & healing journey

Goal:

 USD $40,000

Raised:

 USD $4,580

Campaign created by Heather Peters

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle Perez

We’re reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for our beloved Michelle, a devoted stay-at-home mom, wife, and sister, who has recently been diagnosed  with a grade 2 malignant brain tumor. This diagnosis has been incredibly difficult for her and her family. As Michelle prepares to undergo brain surgery and the treatments that follow, we are doing our best to trust God through this journey — but we also recognize the need for help along the way.


Michelle’s husband, Danny, is the sole provider for their household and is doing everything he can to care for their family while managing the emotional and financial stress. The medical expenses are overwhelming, and the hospital bills are accumulating rapidly. We’re asking for any support you can offer — whether it’s a donation, sharing this page, or keeping Michelle and her family in your prayers. Every bit helps lighten their load and brings hope in a time of uncertainty. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for helping support Michelle, Danny, and their children during this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Becca
$ 100.00 USD
2 minutes ago

My heart is with you and your family Michelle 🩷 Sending love and prayers for quick surgery and recovery.

Natasha Buranasombati
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Wishing you a successful surgery, treatment and recovery. Thinking positive thoughts 🙏🏽

Nikki Brasket
$ 20.00 USD
3 hours ago

Praying 🙏🏼 that God heals you and protects you through this difficult time.

Jessica Birds
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Veronica Flores
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

Andrew Walker
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

I know you will get through this ! Stay positive and strong 💪 Let the healing begin and myself and becca will be praying for you !

Andrew Franco
$ 200.00 USD
5 hours ago

We’re praying for you and your family Michelle! 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
7 hours ago

Michael Nicks
$ 30.00 USD
12 hours ago

Traci
$ 50.00 USD
13 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
14 hours ago

Cirsten Brinson
$ 100.00 USD
14 hours ago

Sandy Troncoso
$ 100.00 USD
15 hours ago

The Flemings
$ 50.00 USD
16 hours ago

Bridget Lensing
$ 50.00 USD
16 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

Do not be afraid or discouraged, for the Lord will personally go ahead of you. He will be with you; He will neither fail you nor abandon you. – Deuteronomy 31:8 Sending you all the prayers.

Barreras Family and Jason
$ 1000.00 USD
16 hours ago

Praying for a successful surgery and speedy recovery. You got this Michelle 💜

Cousins Heather
$ 100.00 USD
16 hours ago

Prayers for Michelle’s health and recovery! ❤️‍🩹

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
16 hours ago

Love, Uncle Dukie

