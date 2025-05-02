Michelle Pahl's Battle & Now Stem Cell Transplant

Hello Everyone,

As most of you know… My mom had Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. She had to do three different chemo’s before it was gone. YES, It’s gone. She is in Remission. But starting Mid April she had appointments everyday at UVA. Traveling to and from almost everyday (some nights stayed) which all costs money. Also is out of work and has been since April 16th. She got admitted to UVA on April 25th where she then started 5 days of chemo STRAIGHT. She got a rest day yesterday , and today she got her stem cell transplant done. They said she will be in the hospital till atleast May 12th but may be longer. Inthen after being released from the hospital, she has to be near by UVA staying in a Airbnb for up to 6 weeks. My dad will be staying with her as her caregiver the whole time. And once she is allowed to come home they said between 3-6 months before she can go back to work. Which would put a financial burden on anyone. So I’m coming on here to try to help my momma get some help while she is out of work. Please share!!! And if you can donate, ANY amount is appreciated.





All of the donations will go towards where she has gone back and forth from uva to home, groceries while she is there (she can’t have anything fast food or anything like that, after you have a stem cell transplant you are basically treated as if you are newborn baby and have no immune system) They suggest you don’t go into public for 100 days atleast. The money will also help pay for bills while she is out of work as her short term disability did not approve her because they consider this preexisting…

Thank you so so much,

Amanda Rockwell.