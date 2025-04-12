Michelle Medical Assistance

Michelle has been diagnosed with Ovarian/Uteran (unknown which type at this time) cancer and has a hard road ahead of her. She starts chemo Monday April 14th and won’t be able to work. She hasn’t been at her job for a full year so she has no FMLA protection and no PTO. She’s debating moving back to Virginia to have family support through all this and could use help getting across the country, paying her bills and future medical expenses while we try to get her disability/state assistance.

if unable to help financially, please help by praying for her through all this. This has been incredibly fast moving and her and McKayla are trying to figure out next steps quickly.





Thank you for any assistance you can provide.