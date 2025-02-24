Single mother of 2 with Lupus, trying to save my home from foreclosure. Any assistance given would be appreciated. The COVID pandemic sent my finances into a downward spiral, can't recoup what has been lost fast enough to meet current financial obligations. I usually work 2-3 jobs at a time but currently am physically able to maintain just my fulltime position. Beside basic necessities there is not much left over for anything else, and I am behind in some of the necessities. My goal is to keep the roof over our heads, and make sure we have lights and heat.