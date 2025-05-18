Support Michaels mental health and legal fees.

Michael and his family are raising money to help with a legal battle in which he could go to prison. Michael has PTSD and recently suffered from a mental health breakdown which led to his arrest. Michael’s bail and attorney’s fees have already reached $45,000. To keep Michael out of jail and to keep his family in their home, they are asking for financial support.

If you know Michael, you know he had a very tough life. Michael grew up in the foster care system, fought battles with addiction and lost his sister all at a young age.

Michael has since changed his life around! He hasn’t had any legal troubles in the past decade, he has a great job, a home of his own and a loving wife and kids. Michael and his family find comfort in knowing that God is with them, but they also need financial help. With the legal fees alone, it’s been hard for the family to live. With your help, Michael’s family can stay in their home, keep their jobs and support Michael though this tough time!

Unfortunately due to Michael’s mental health, he and his family are facing an uphill battle! This family needs support by prayer, positive thoughts and financial assistance. Anything you can give to help keep Michael’s family together and keep him out of jail or prison is gratefully welcomed! Michael and his family thank you for your donations and prayers! Have a blessed day!







