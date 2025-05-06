Michael's Legacy to Create Safe Furry Family Home

We are a family in need of your help and support. After losing our beloved son, Michael, in a tragic car accident, we were left with his two cherished dogs and a home in need of updates. As a Christian family, we are committed to providing a safe and loving environment for our furry companions, but we need your assistance to do so.

Michael was our first born, the eldest of four. He was a dog lover at heart. His two dogs, Uwe and Gerti, were his best friends, and they bring us joy and comfort every day. However, without a fence to secure our property, we are struggling to take them out for walks safely. They need their exercise. The home also requires updates to the electrical and heating systems, which are over 50 years old.

Your contribution will go towards building a fence to protect our dogs and updating the home's electrical and heating systems. Your generosity will not only improve our living conditions but also ensure the safety and well-being of our beloved pets. We are grateful for any amount you can give, and your kindness will be a blessing to our family.

Thank you for considering our campaign. Together, we can create a safe and comfortable home for our furry family, and honor the memory of our dearly departed son, Michael.

