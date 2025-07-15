Help for Michael

As part of the Growing in God's Grace Ministries family, we are reaching out to share an urgent situation involving our beloved Pastor Mike McDougal. On July 2, he responded to a call for help from someone at a local homeless camp who had asked him to come down. Shockingly, Pastor Mike was unexpectedly arrested at the camp on human trafficking charges that have left us all perplexed and deeply concerned. So, we are coming together as a community to help.

Pastor Mike has devoted countless hours to ministering to those in need within our community, and now he needs our support. The warrant set his initial bail at $250,000, and he is weeks away from a hearing in district court. We have secured a legal representative for him, but things take time and money.

We are seeking to raise funds to cover the balance of the lawyer’s fees and any other necessary legal expenses. Your generous contribution, no matter the amount, will make a significant difference. We are hopeful that after the next hearing, bail will be reduced and we can bond him out – otherwise he would have to sit in a jail for 1 ½ to 2 years, a jail not designed for long-term occupancy, overcrowded and under-serviced, where no one “innocent until proven guilty” should have to spend that much time.

Should there be any funds remaining after covering these legal costs, they will be directed to outreach programs serving the homeless and providing freedom from addiction in Huntsville, Alabama.

We deeply appreciate any support you can provide, whether through donations, prayers, or by sharing this message with others who may be willing to help. Together, we can walk in friendship with Mike and continue the important work he has championed in our community.

Thank you for your compassion and support.