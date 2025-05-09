Michael & Annabel Honeymoon

Our love story began back in 2017, when Michael was serving in the United States Marine Corps and Annabel was working as a registered nurse at Asante. After Michael returned from deployment in 2018, we shared a memorable trip to Phoenix, Arizona, where he met our oldest kids, Ames and Taleah, and we all explored the Grand Canyon together. Since then, Michael moved back to Southern Oregon and Annabel finished school to become a Nurse Practitioner. In 2020, our hearts grew even fuller when we welcomed our daughter, Lorelei, into our family. And most recently, on March 5th, 2024, we were overjoyed to welcome our twins, Josephine and Gracie. Throughout our journey, God has blessed us significantly, and we cherish every moment. We believe in providing our kids with meaningful experiences and creating lifelong memories through travel and adventures. In lieu of traditional gifts, we would be so grateful for contributions to our dream honeymoon as we celebrate this next chapter of our lives together.